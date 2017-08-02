BRIEF-Insurer RSA H1 operating profit rises 15 pct to 360 mln stg

1 Min Read
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rsa Insurance Group Plc
* H1 operating profit rose 15 percent to 360 million stg
* Interim dividend 6.6 penceper share
* Return on tangible equity 1 16.6%.
* Interim dividend up 32%.
* Underlying earnings per share up 31%
* Group operating profit £360m up 15% (h1 2016: £312m)
* Group underwriting profit of £222m, up 28% (h1 2016: £174m)
* Group combined ratio of 93.2% (h1 2016: 94.7%)
* Group premiums of £3.4bn up 11% at reported fx, and up 3% at constant fx
* Investment income of £171m (h1 2016: £187m) down 9%
* Pre-Tax profit of £263m, up 78% (h1 2016: £148m)
* Interim dividend of 6.6p/ordinary share declared, up 32% (h1 2016: 5.0p
* Solvency ii coverage ratio of 163% after dividend accrual (31 december 2016: 158%), slightly above 130-160% target range
* On track to deliver >£400m gross annualised savings by 2018 (c.£330m achieved to date)