FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Insurer Saga on track to meet full-year targets, half-year profits up
Sections
Featured
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
U.S.
Short on staff: Nursing crisis strains U.S. hospitals
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2017 / 6:08 AM / in a month

BRIEF-Insurer Saga on track to meet full-year targets, half-year profits up

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Saga Plc:

* Interim results for six months ended 31 July 2017

* Underlying profit before tax £110.2 million versus £104.5 million in H1 2016

* Consistent growth of 5.5% in underlying profit before tax, supported by 10.4% growth in our retail broking and travel businesses

* Profit before tax of £103.0m reflects costs associated with successful refinancing and net fair value losses on derivatives

* 11.1% growth in interim dividend to 3.0p

* Retail broking profit growth of 4.7% to £70.9m (h1 2016: £67.7m) with a strong performance in motor broking

* Strong travel profit growth of 63% to £11.9m (h1 2016: £7.3m)

* CEO says saga is on track to deliver a fourth consecutive year of growth.

* CEO says our confidence in demand has supported our decision to purchase our second new ship, spirit of adventure, and to bring forward delivery to august 2020.

* CEO says saga is growing, has good momentum, and is on track to deliver in line with expectations for full year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emma Rumney)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.