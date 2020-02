Feb 12 (Reuters) - Sun Life Financial Inc:

* INSURER SUN LIFE WATCHING CORONAVIRUS DEVELOPMENTS CLOSELY, DOES NOT EXPECT A BIG IMPACT BASED ON CASES SO FAR -CFO STRAIN

* SUN LIFE HAS INTRODUCED NEW MEASURES IN HONG KONG TO EXPEDITE PROCESSING OF CORONAVIRUS-RELATED CLAIMS -CFO Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nichola Saminather)