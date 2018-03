BRIEF-Insys Says Working With Authorities To Resolve Issues Related To "Inappropriate Actions" Taken By Former Employees​

March 19 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc:

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS REITERATES COMMITMENT TO COMPLIANT AND ETHICAL BUSINESS PRACTICES AND ADVANCING INNOVATIVE PRODUCT PIPELINE

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS - ‍ALSO CONTINUE WORKING WITH AUTHORITIES TO RESOLVE ISSUES RELATED TO “INAPPROPRIATE ACTIONS” TAKEN BY FORMER EMPLOYEES​

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS SAYS ‍LAST WEEK’S FEDERAL INDICTMENTS OF FIVE NEW YORK PHYSICIANS INVOLVE ALLEGATIONS RELATED TO FORMER EMPLOYEES​

