BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics Announces Exclusive License Partnership To Commercialize Subsys In Middle East

May 8 (Reuters) - INSYS Therapeutics Inc:

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PARTNERSHIP WITH LUNATUS TO COMMERCIALIZE SUBSYS® (FENTANYL SUBLINGUAL SPRAY) IN THE MIDDLE EAST

* INSYS - CO’S RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE SUPPLYING SUBSYS TO LUNATUS, WHOSE RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE OBTAINING APPROVALS TO COMMERCIALIZE SUBSYS

* INSYS - LUNATUS WILL BE EXCLUSIVE LICENSEE FOR SUBSYS IN BAHRAIN, JORDAN, KUWAIT, LEBANON, OMAN, QATAR, SAUDI ARABIA AND UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: