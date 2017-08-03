BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.11

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc
* Insys Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.03
* Q2 loss per share $0.11
* Q2 revenue $42.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $36.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Insys Therapeutics Inc- charges related to litigation award and government settlements were $4.5 million for q2 of 2017
* Insys Therapeutics Inc says expect to file at least one new drug application with FDA each year for next five years
* Appointed Andrew G. Long as chief financial officer