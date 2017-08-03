FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.11
#Market News
August 3, 2017 / 12:58 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc

* Insys Therapeutics reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Q2 loss per share $0.11

* Q2 revenue $42.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $36.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Insys Therapeutics Inc- ‍charges related to litigation award and government settlements were $4.5 million for q2 of 2017​

* Insys Therapeutics Inc says expect to file at least one new drug application with FDA each year for next five years

* Appointed Andrew G. Long as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

