BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics reports Q3 loss per share of $2.30
November 2, 2017 / 10:59 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics reports Q3 loss per share of $2.30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc

* Insys therapeutics reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 loss per share $2.30

* Q3 revenue $48.9 million

* Q3 revenue view $35.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Insys therapeutics inc qtrly ‍net revenue was unfavorably impacted by approximately $5 million due to product returns​

* Insys therapeutics inc qtrly ‍ gross revenue was $48.9 million, resulting in net revenue of $30.7 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

