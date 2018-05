BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics Responds To Unsealing Of Previously Filed Qui Tam Complaints

May 15 (Reuters) - INSYS Therapeutics Inc:

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS RESPONDS TO UNSEALING OF PREVIOUSLY FILED QUI TAM COMPLAINTS AND RECAPS TRANSFORMATION EFFORTS

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS - ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH DOJ HAS NOT RESULTED IN INFORMATION THAT WOULD CAUSE CO TO REVISE ESTIMATE OF MINIMUM LIABILITY EXPOSURE

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS SAYS CONTINUES TO HAVE ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH U.S. DOJ REGARDING INVESTIGATION THAT IN DEC 2013 WAS COMMENCED BY DOJ'S CIVIL DIVISION