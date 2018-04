April 18 (Reuters) - INSYS Therapeutics Inc:

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS TO ADVANCE CLINICAL RESEARCH OF DRONABINOL INHALATION USING NOVEL BREATH-ACTUATED DEVICE

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS - PLANS TO ADVANCE CLINICAL RESEARCH OF DRONABINOL INHALATION, ACCEPTED BY U.S. FDA UNDER IND FILING IN H2 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: