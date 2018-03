BRIEF-Insys Therapeutics Voting Trust Reports 58 Pct Stake In Insys As Of Feb 27

March 8 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc:

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC VOTING TRUST REPORTS 58 PERCENT STAKE IN INSYS THERAPEUTICS AS OF FEB 27 - SEC FILING

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC VOTING TRUST - NASDAQ AND U.S. DOJ REQUESTED THAT TRUST BE ENTERED INTO AND SHARES OWNED BY BENEFICIARIES BE PLACED INTO THE TRUST

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC VOTING TRUST - TRUST IS IN ORDER TO LIMIT VOTING POWER OF DR. JOHN KAPOOR RELATED TO HIS OWNERSHIP STAKE IN COMPANY Source text: (bit.ly/2DbXONi) Further company coverage: