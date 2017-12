Dec 26 (Reuters) - Insys Therapeutics Inc:

* FDA GRANTS INSYS THERAPEUTICS ‘FAST TRACK’ DESIGNATION FOR CANNABIDIOL (CBD) ORAL SOLUTION AS INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT FOR PRADER-WILLI SYNDROME

* INSYS THERAPEUTICS - PLAN TO START CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION IN LATE Q1 OF 2018