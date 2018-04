April 10 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp:

* INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 IMPACT FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER

* INTACT FINANCIAL CORP - CATASTROPHE LOSSES IN Q1 OF 2018 TOTALLED APPROXIMATELY $36 MILLION

* INTACT FINANCIAL - Q1 CATASTROPHE AND NON-CATASTROPHE WEATHER RELATED LOSSES WERE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED BY $0.70 PER SHARE AFTER TAX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: