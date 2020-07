BRIEF-Intact Financial Corp Estimates Catastrophe Losses For Q2 Of About $124 Million On A Pre-Tax Basis

July 8 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp:

* INTACT FINANCIAL CORP - ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR Q2 OF ABOUT $124 MILLION ON A PRE-TAX BASIS

* INTACT FINANCIAL CORP - LOSSES WERE ALL WEATHER-RELATED AND PRIMARILY REFLECT IMPACT OF A HAILSTORM IN SOUTHERN ALBERTA AND FLOODING IN FORT MCMURRAY

* INTACT FINANCIAL CORP - APPROXIMATELY 95% OF LOSSES WERE IN CANADA WITH 70% OF THOSE LOSSES IN PERSONAL LINES

* INTACT FINANCIAL CORP - ESTIMATED Q2 CATASTROPHE LOSSES OF $0.64 PER SHARE AFTER-TAX