April 14 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp:

* INTACT FINANCIAL CORP - PERSONAL AUTO INSURANCE PREMIUM REDUCTIONS OF 15% ON AVERAGE FOR THREE MONTHS

* INTACT FINANCIAL CORP - WAIVING OF MISSED PAYMENT FEES

* INTACT FINANCIAL CORP - PERSONAL AUTO INSURANCE PREMIUM REDUCTIONS OF 75% ON AVERAGE, PER MONTH

* INTACT FINANCIAL CORP - RELIEF MEASURES WILL BE IN PLACE UP UNTIL AND INCLUDING JUNE 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: