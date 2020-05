May 5 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp:

* REPORTS Q1-2020 RESULTS AND PROVIDES COVID-19 UPDATE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.66

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE C$1.54 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* COMBINED RATIO OF 94.3% IN QUARTER

* AS OF MAY 4, 2020 HAVE PROVIDED OVER $130 MILLION OF RELIEF TO APPROXIMATELY 390,000 CUSTOMERS