April 16 (Reuters) - INTACT VASCULAR:

* INTACT VASCULAR ANNOUNCES $20 MILLION SERIES C FINANCING TO FUND COMPANY THROUGH PMA APPROVAL OF THE TACK ENDOVASCULAR SYSTEM®

