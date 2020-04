April 15 (Reuters) - Intco Medical Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO EXPAND UNIT'S MEDICAL GLOVES PRODUCTION PROJECT, RAISING INVESTMENT TO 2.3 BILLION YUAN ($325.73 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2K5I5FD Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0611 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)