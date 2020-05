May 4 (Reuters) - Intec Pharma Ltd:

* INTEC PHARMA ANNOUNCES $5.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING

* INTEC PHARMA LTD - AGREEMENTS FOR PURCHASE AND SALE OF 16.3 MILLION OF ORDINARY SHARES, AT $0.30690 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: