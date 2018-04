April 10 (Reuters) - Intec Pharma Ltd:

* INTEC PHARMA ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHARES

* INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ITS PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL FOR ACCORDION PILL CARBIDOPA/LEVODOPA, OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)