March 26 (Reuters) - Intec Pharma Ltd:

* INTEC PHARMA APPOINTS ROGER J. POMERANTZ, M.D. TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* INTEC PHARMA LTD - WITH POMERANTZ'S APPOINTMENT, CO'S BOARD HAS SEVEN DIRECTORS INCLUDING SIX WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT