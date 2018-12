Dec 19 (Reuters) - Intec Pharma Ltd:

* INTEC PHARMA PUBLISHES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

* INTEC PHARMA LTD - PLAN TO INITIATE A PK STUDY OF AP-CANNABIDIOL (CBD) IN FIRST HALF OF 2019.

* INTEC PHARMA LTD - WILL HAVE GREATER GRANULARITY ON COMMERCIAL SCALE MANUFACTURING STRATEGY REQUIREMENTS AND TIMELINES IN Q2 2019

* INTEC PHARMA - TOGETHER WITH NOVARTIS CO HAS AGREED TO PROCEED WITH ACCORDION PILL PROGRAM, PLANS TO ENTER CLINIC WITH A FIRST-IN-HUMAN PK STUDY IN FIRST HALF OF 2019