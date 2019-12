BRIEF-Intec Pharma Provides Update On Novartis Feasibility And Option Agreement

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Intec Pharma Ltd:

* INTEC PHARMA PROVIDES UPDATE ON NOVARTIS FEASIBILITY AND OPTION AGREEMENT

* INTEC PHARMA LTD - NOVARTIS AGREED TO PAY INTEC PHARMA $1.5 MILLION USD ON CONCLUSION OF PROGRAM.

* INTEC PHARMA LTD - TERMINATION OF FEASIBILITY AND OPTION AGREEMENT WITH NOVARTIS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF A CUSTOM-DESIGNED ACCORDION PILL

* INTEC PHARMA LTD - UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, DRUG AND THERAPEUTIC AREA WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* INTEC PHARMA LTD - LOOKING TO IDENTIFY ADDITIONAL COMPOUNDS IN NOVARTIS PORTFOLIO THAT CAN BENEFIT FROM UNIQUE CHARACTERISTICS AP PLATFORM

* INTEC PHARMA - NOVARTIS ADVISED INTEC THAT PROGRAM NO LONGER MEETS NOVARTIS' MID TO LONG-TERM STRATEGIC GOALS