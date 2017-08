Aug 3 (Reuters) - Intec Pharma Ltd:

* Intec Pharma reports clinical results from phase i trial of accordion pill for cannabinoid therapies

* Intec Pharma Ltd - ‍study results showed that AP-CBD/THC had significant improvements in exposure of CBD and THC compared with sativex​

* Intec Pharma- ‍formation of thc metabolites were meaningfully reduced, AP-CBD/THC found to be safe,well tolerated with no serious adverse events reported​