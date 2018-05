May 15 (Reuters) - Intec Pharma Ltd:

* INTEC PHARMA SAYS BOARD DECIDED TO TAKE STEPS TO VOLUNTARILY DELIST CO’S ORDINARY SHARES FROM TRADING ON THE TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE LTD - SEC FILING

* FOLLOWING DELISTING IN ISRAEL, CO'S ORDINARY SHARES WILL CONTINUE TO TRADE ON THE NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET IN THE UNITED STATES