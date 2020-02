Feb 20 (Reuters) - Integer Holdings Corp:

* INTEGER HOLDINGS CORPORATION REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33

* Q4 SALES $326 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $321.3 MILLION

* SEES 2020 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $3.83 TO $4.03

* SEES 2020 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.10 TO $5.30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: