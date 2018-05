May 3 (Reuters) - Integer Holdings Corp:

* INTEGER ANNOUNCES PLANS TO DIVEST ADVANCED SURGICAL AND ORTHOPEDICS PRODUCT LINES TO MEDPLAST LLC FOR $600 MILLION

* DEAL FOR $600 MILLION IN CASH

* TRANSACTION DOES NOT INCLUDE INTEGER'S PORTABLE MEDICAL PRODUCT LINE, WHICH WILL REMAIN A PART OF INTEGER