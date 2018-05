May 7 (Reuters) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp :

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT AND EXTENSION OF CREDIT FACILITY

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES - NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP - OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: