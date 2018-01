BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences Announces Preliminary Q4 Earnings Per Share View $0.55, Revenue View $351.0

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp :

* - ‍ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN Q4 IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 5.5%, ABOVE COMPANY‘S IMPLIED GUIDANCE OF ABOUT 4%​

* - ‍IS STILL EVALUATING IMPACT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 ON ITS GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS​

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES Q4 2017 REVENUE ABOUT $365 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.55, REVENUE VIEW $351.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES-Q4 2017 ADJUSTED EPS, EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM TAX CUTS,JOBS ACT OF 2017,TO EXCEED HIGH-END OF PREVIOUS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $0.53 TO $0.57