May 9 (Reuters) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp :

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP - INTENDS TO OFFER 5.3 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY