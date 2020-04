BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences Board Approved Temporary Reductions In Base Salaries Of Executive Officers

April 21 (Reuters) - Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp :

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP - ON APRIL 16, 2020, BOARD APPROVED TEMPORARY REDUCTIONS IN BASE SALARIES OF COMPANY’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS - EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, PETER J. ARDUINI, PRESIDENT & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, WILL TEMPORARILY FORGO 50% OF BASE SALARY

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS - EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2020, CFO AND COO WILL TEMPORARILY BE SUBJECT TO A 25% REDUCTION IN THEIR BASE SALARIES

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES - FOR 1-YEAR TERM STARTING AT 2020 ANNUAL MEETING, ANNUAL RETAINER FOR EACH INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR ON BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BY 50%