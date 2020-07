BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences Holdings Sees Q2 2020 Revenue Of $254 Mln To $256 Mln

July 9 (Reuters) - Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp :

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY SECOND QUARTER REVENUE RESULTS; WILL HOST SECOND QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ON AUGUST 10, 2020

* SEES Q2 2020 REVENUE DOWN ABOUT 34 PERCENT

* CURRENTLY UNABLE TO DETERMINE IMPACT ON REVENUE BEYOND FIRST HALF OF 2020

* CURRENTLY ARE UNABLE TO DETERMINE COVID-19 IMPACT ON REVENUE BEYOND FIRST HALF OF 2020

* ENCOURAGED BY IMPROVEMENT IN MONTHLY SALES TRENDS DURING Q2