BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.58

April 25 (Reuters) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp :

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q1 REVENUE $357.1 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $349.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.49 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ORGANIC SALES TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5.0%

* COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MILLION TO A NEW RANGE OF $1.47 BILLION TO $1.49 BILLION