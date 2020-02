BRIEF-Integra LifeSciences Reports Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $0.68

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp :

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q4 REVENUE $395.1 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $397.5 MILLION

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $1.55 BILLION TO $1.57 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.67 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS - EXPECTS FULL-YEAR 2020 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5%

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.00, REVENUE VIEW $1.59 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA