BRIEF-Integra Lifesciences Sees Q1 2020 Revenue $352 Mln To $354 Mln

April 7 (Reuters) - Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp :

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER REVENUE RESULTS AND PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACT; WILL HOST FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 7, 2020

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $352 MILLION TO $354 MILLION

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES - ONGOING IMPACT FROM RESTRICTIONS ON SURGICAL PROCEDURES, SHELTER-IN-PLACE POLICIES TO HAVE SUBSTANTIAL NEGATIVE IMPACT IN Q2

* INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES-SURGICAL PROCEDURES DOWN SIGNIFICANTLY IN MARCH AS HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS REALLOCATED RESOURCES TO ADDRESS DEMANDS DUE TO COVID-19