April 21 (Reuters) - IntegraFin Holdings plc:

* INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS PLC - ON 31 MARCH 2020 FUD TOTALLED £34,990 MILLION, REPRESENTING A DECREASE OF 11.0% OVER QUARTER AND AN INCREASE OF 1.7% OVER YEAR

* INTEGRAFIN HOLDINGS - OUTLOOK FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR IS DEPENDENT UPON ECONOMIC EFFECTS OF MEASURES TO COMBAT COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: