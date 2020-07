July 9 (Reuters) - Integragen SA:

* H1 SALES 4.7 MILLION EUR

* INTEGRAGEN REPORTS SALES OF EUR 4.7 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2020, UP 13%, AND CASH POSITION OF EUR 5.8 MILLION

* MODERATE IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON SALES OF SOFTWARE TOOLS TO AID IN INTERPRETATION OF GENOMIC DATA

* CONTINUED SALES GROWTH LINKED TO INCREASE IN SEQUENCING ACTIVITIES