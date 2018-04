April 13 (Reuters) - Integragen SA:

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 1.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 1.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* INCREASE IN ORDERS, BY 12% IN 2017, SHOULD RESULT IN CORRESPONDING REVENUE GROWTH IN 2018

* SEES PROFITABLE GROWTH IN ALL SEGMENTS IN 2018