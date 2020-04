BRIEF-Integragen FY Operating Loss Narrows To 0.4 Million Euros

April 3 (Reuters) - Integragen SA:

* 2020 OUTLOOK: CASH AVAILABLE WILL BE USED TO FINANCE OPERATIONAL AND INVESTMENT REQUIREMENTS

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 0.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 1.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF 2019 AMOUNTED TO €2.7 MILLION COMPARED TO €3.9 MILLION AT THE END OF 2018

* OUTLOOK 2020 : THE SEQOIA PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A MINIMUM TURNOVER OF € 2,700 K, AND THEREFORE ANTICIPATES, AT THIS STAGE, A STRONG GROWTH IN TURNOVER FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR

* ON CORONAVIRUS: THE TEAM BASED AT THE EVRY LABORATORY AND THE ONE BASED AT THE PASTEUR INSTITUTE CONTINUE THEIR ACTIVITIES

* IMPLEMENTATION OF BUSINESS CONTINUITY MEASURES DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* 2020 OUTLOOK: ALSO EXPECTS INCREASED SALES OF SEQUENCING DATA INTERPRETATION SOFTWARE (SIRIUS™, MERCURY™ET GALILEO™) IN SAAS (SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE) MODE

* THE STABILITY OF THE COMPANY’S BUSINESS MODEL SHOULD ENABLE INTEGRAGEN TO RESUME ITS ACTIVITY AND RECOVER MOST OF THE LACK OF ACTIVITY RECORDED DURING THE PANDEMIC

* CONTRACT WITH THE INSTITUT PASTEUR HAS BEEN EXTENDED UNTIL DECEMBER 2021, BASED ON AN INCREASED LEVEL OF PERFORMANC