April 12 (Reuters) - INTEGRAGEN SA:

* INTEGRAGEN PRESENTS POSITIVE DATA FROM LIQUID BIOPSY STUDIES OF COMPANY’S PROPRIETARY MIRNAS DURING 2018 EUROPEAN LUNG CANCER CONFERENCE

* CO’S PROPRIETARY MIRNA BIOMARKERS PREDICT EGFR TYROSINE KINASE INHIBITOR (EGFR-TKI) TREATMENT RESPONSE

* MIRNA BIOMARKERS IDENTIFY DRUG RESISTANCE EMERGENCE IN LUNG ADVANCED SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA PATIENTS