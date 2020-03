March 11 (Reuters) - INTEGRAGEN SA:

* INTEGRAGEN RENEWS PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH INSTITUT PASTEUR IN FIELD OF HIGH-THROUGHPUT SEQUENCING IN MICROBIOLOGY

* RENEWAL UNTIL DEC 2021 OF AGREEMENT SIGNED IN FEBRUARY 2015 IN FIELD OF HIGH-THROUGHPUT SEQUENCING IN MICROBIOLOGY