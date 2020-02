Feb 20 (Reuters) - Integral Diagnostics Ltd:

* HY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE UP 2.12% TO $10.9 MILLION

* HY REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 14.9% TO $132.5 MILLION

* DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5.5 CENTS PER SHARE