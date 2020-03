BRIEF-Integrated Diagnostics Says All Branches Of Two Egyptian Units To Remain Open

March 25 (Reuters) - Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC:

* INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS - ALL 399 BRANCHES OF TWO EGYPTIAN SUBSIDIARIES WILL REMAIN OPEN & CONTINUE TO PERFORM DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR PATIENTS IN EGYPT

* INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - GROUP’S JORDANIAN SUBSIDIARY HAS 19 BRANCHES, OF WHICH ALL BUT TWO ARE NOW TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS - BRANCHES OF COMPANY’S SUDANESE SUBSIDIARIES WILL REMAIN OPEN AND CONTINUE TO PERFORM DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FOR PATIENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: