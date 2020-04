BRIEF-Integrated Diagnostics Suspends Dividend Decision Till September

April 28 (Reuters) - Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC :

* INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS - RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019, REPORTING REVENUES OF EGP 2,226 MILLION AND A NET PROFIT OF EGP 505 MILLION FOR YEAR

* INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - REVENUES INCREASED 16% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO EGP 2,226 MILLION IN 2019

* INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS HOLDINGS PLC - NET PROFIT RECORDED EGP 505 MILLION IN 2019, UP 2% AGAINST 2018

* INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS - BOARD WILL SUSPEND DIVIDEND DECISION TILL SEPTEMBER 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: