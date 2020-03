March 20 (Reuters) - Integrated Diagnostics Holdings PLC :

* INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS - DUE TO ONGOING CONCERNS REGARDING COVID-19 WILL NOT BE HOSTING AN INVESTOR PRESENTATION AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

* INTEGRATED DIAGNOSTICS - WILL HOLD CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY 26 MARCH 2020 AT 9AM GMT | 11AM EEST