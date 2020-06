June 19 (Reuters) - Integrated Green Energy Solutions Ltd :

* WORKING THROUGH A PROCESS WITH LENDERS ON WORKING CAPITAL LOANS

* THAILAND BOARD OF INVESTMENT GRANTED CO EXTENSION TO OCT UNDER APPROVAL CERTIFICATE TO MANUFACTURE FUEL FROM WASTE

* CO IN PROCESS OF PROVIDING PARTIES WITH CASH PAY-OUT, DEBT TO EQUITY, LOAN EXTENSION OPTIONS OR COMBINATION