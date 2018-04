April 12 (Reuters) - Integrated Media Technology Ltd :

* FORMALLY APPLIED TO ASX TO HAVE CO REMOVED FROM OFFICIAL LIST

* IF APPLICATION IS ACCEPTED BY ASX SHARES OF CO WILL TRADE ON ASX UNTIL CLOSE OF TRADING OF JUNE 8

* FOLLOWING SUSPENSION OF SHARES FROM QUOTATION, CO TO BE REMOVED FROM ASX OFFICIAL LIST ON JUNE 15