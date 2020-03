March 11 (Reuters) - Integrated Micro-Electronics Inc :

* UPDATES ON COVID-19 IMPACT TO IMI CHINA OPERATIONS

* ELECTRONICS-MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PINGSHAN, KUICHONG, JIAXING, CHENGDU, SUZHOU CURRENTLY OPERATING WITH WORKFORCE CAPACITY 85-98%

* ELECTRONICS-TO DATE, NO IMI EMPLOYEE REPORTED TO HAVE SYMPTOMS OF VIRUS SINCE RESTART OF OPERATIONS ON FEB 10