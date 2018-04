BRIEF-Integrated Rehab Consultants Says In Fall 2017, Co Became Aware Of Possible Unauthorized Access To Data By Third Party

April 9 (Reuters) - Integrated Rehab Consultants:

* INTEGRATED REHAB CONSULTANTS SAYS IN FALL OF 2017, BECAME AWARE DATA REPOSITORY MAY HAVE BEEN ACCESSED BY A PARTY BEYOND HEALTHCARE RESEARCHER

* INTEGRATED REHAB CONSULTANTS SAYS DETERMINED THAT IT COULD NOT CONCLUSIVELY RULE OUT UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO DATA BY ANOTHER THIRD PARTY

* INTEGRATED REHAB CONSULTANTS SAYS INFORMATION VISIBLE ON PUBLIC REPOSITORY INCLUDES PATIENTS’ FULL NAME, MEDICAL PROVIDER INFORMATION, DATE OF BIRTH

* INTEGRATED REHAB CONSULTANTS SAYS INFORMATION VISIBLE ON PUBLIC REPOSITORY ALSO INCLUDES IRC PATIENTS’ GENDER, ADDRESS, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: