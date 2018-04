April 25 (Reuters) - Integrity Gaming Corp:

* INTEGRITY GAMING CORP - 1% INCREASE IN QTRLY REVENUE TO $4.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $4.0 MILLION IN Q4 2016

* INTEGRITY GAMING CORP - NET LOSS OF $3.9 MILLION FOR Q4 2017, COMPARED TO NET LOSS OF $2.9 MILLION IN Q4 2016